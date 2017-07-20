House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday President Trump can determine his own personnel in reaction to the idea that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may be dismissed.

“It’s up to the president to decide what his personnel decision is an any possible fallout that comes from that. If he has concerns with anyone in the administration, their conduct on the job, I’m sure he is going to talk to them directly,” Mr. Ryan said at his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill.

Mr. Ryan said that Republicans in the legislative branch are going to focus on their jobs of legislating and not on what is happening in the executive branch.

“The president gets to decide what his personnel is,” Mr. Ryan said. “He’s the executive branch, we’re the legislative branch, he determines who gets hired and fired in the executive branch, that’s his prerogative.”

Mr. Sessions has become a target of Mr. Trump’s lately, slamming him on Twitter for recusing himself from the Russian investigation. White House aides have said the president is unhappy with Mr. Sessions and hinted a change may be coming in the near future.