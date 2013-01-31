House lawmakers are still rushing toward the exits this week with a five-week summer vacation awaiting them, but GOP leaders said they’ll bring the chamber back to vote should the Senate approve an Obamacare repeal.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the House will be “on call.”

“We will call the House back in to finish the job,” he said.

Before leaving, the House plans votes on a Russia sanctions bill and a major spending package that would fund much of the government’s security — including some $1.6 billion for the first parts of President Trump’s border wall.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said it’s important to get that money approved.

“There is a need for a physical barrier on many parts of this border,” he said.

Democrats have objected to the border money, questioning the need for more fencing and saying the funds should be put into making it easier for legitimate traffic to cross through ports of entry.