The U.S. House on Tuesday voted 231-190 to overturn a new rule that would make it easier for consumers to join class-action lawsuits, taking a step to put a check on the recent move from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The essentially party-line vote marked Republicans’ latest move in their broader push to rein in the CFPB, an independent watchdog agency set up after the 2008 economic crash the GOP says has been granted too much unchecked authority.

The CFPB’s rule, published earlier this month, would prevent banks and financial institutions from inserting “mandatory arbitration” language into consumer contracts that would prevent people from joining together later on to sue over alleged violations or abuses.

Proponents of axing the rule said the CFPB overstepped in issuing a rule that could drown businesses in excessive litigation, and said arbitration — where disputes are settled outside of court — can ultimately be more beneficial for consumers.

“We all want fair outcomes for consumers, but the CFPB’s unfair, deceptive, and abusive rule will deprive millions of Americans of a convenient, fast, and effective way to resolve their disputes,” said Rep. Keith Rothfus, Pennsylvania Republican and sponsor of the measure.

The GOP also said the ultimate beneficiaries of the rule are likely to be trial lawyers who would presumably get more time in the courtroom to hash out disputes.

Advocates of keeping the rule, though, say that class-action waivers for companies have become too prevalent in routine consumer contracts and agreements, and that such lawsuits give consumers another avenue to address unfair practices or violations.

“Forced arbitration gives financial services providers a free pass to get away with abuse,” said House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat. “It sadly reflects a Republican party that works relentlessly to empower Wall Street and rig the system against consumers.”

But Republicans say the CFPB and notably its director, Richard Cordray, shouldn’t be given such vast powers to levy penalties on the consumer lending industry. Earlier this year, the Trump administration also joined in on litigation challenging the CFPB’s structure, which is the subject of an ongoing court battle.

Democrats, meanwhile, say the bureau is working as intended and has returned billions of dollars to consumers through its enforcement actions.

The GOP employed the Congressional Review Act, an obscure law passed during the 1990s, in its push to turn back the latest rule. The CRA allows Congress to undo rules that have been issued within the previous 60 legislative days, and forbids agencies from issuing the rules again.

The new CFPB rule was published earlier this month, though the regulatory process started during the administration of former President Obama.

The GOP has used the CRA this year to turn back 14 Obama-era rules, on issues ranging from guns to coal mining runoff, but the latest effort would be the first time lawmakers have successfully challenged a rule issued under a sitting administration.

The White House has indicated President Trump will likely sign the measure overturning the arbitration rule if it goes on to pass the Senate, which like the House is under GOP control.

Mr. Obama had vetoed a handful of CRA resolutions that got through a Republican Congress. Before this year, CRA had been successfully used only once, in 2001, to overturn a Clinton-era rule on ergonomic standards.