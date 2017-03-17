Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter and adviser, now has a criminal defense attorney due to the continuing Russia probe.

Ms. Trump has retained Abbe Lowell of the Norton Rose Fulbright group in Washington, D.C., the National Law Journal reported. Ms. Trump’s husband and fellow adviser to the president, Jared Kushner, has also retained Mr. Lowell as counsel.

Mr. Lowell was chief minority counsel to House Democrats during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton. His client list also includes former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards and former Democratic Rep. Gary Condit.

Ms. Trump has not been called to testify by special counsel Robert Mueller at this time, but Mr. Kushner has appeared on Capitol Hill twice this week to testify.