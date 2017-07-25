JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste two days before the start of training camp, adding depth following injuries to Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Colvin.

Ramsey (core muscle) and Colvin (foot) will open camp on the physically unable to perform list. They reported to the facility with injuries last week.

Jean-Baptiste previously spent time with Kansas City, Seattle, Detroit and New Orleans. The Saints selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Jean-Baptiste has appeared in four games, all with the Saints as a rookie. The Chiefs waived him June 15.

Jean-Baptiste says he’s “excited for another opportunity. It’s been a year since I’ve been on the field. I’m just happy to show what I can do.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL