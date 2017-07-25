One day after he issued a lengthy and detailed rebuttal to charges the Trump presidential campaign somehow colluded with Russia, White House aide and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigations into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

Before noon, Mr. Kushner entered a closed-door session with the House Intelligence Committee. On Monday he met with the Senate Intelligence Committee, in addition to issuing an 11-page statement written to debunk many of the most stinging accusations that have defined the Trump-Russia saga.

“Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” Mr. Kushner told reporters just outside the White House on Monday after his Senate testimony.

Mr. Kushner categorically rejected claims that he had tapped Russian financing for his real estate business activities, attempted to create a back-door communications channel with Moscow or failed to properly report contacts with key Russian officials when completing his U.S. government security clearance application.

With a hint of his father-in-law’s rhetoric, Mr. Kushner also suggested that the Russia collusion charges stemmed from political opponents trying to explain how they lost last year’s presidential election.

As for a controversial June 2016 meeting he attended between Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, then Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya who promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign — Mr. Kushner called it “time not well-spent” and said he even texted an aide to call him and give him an excuse to leave.

Early Tuesday Present Trump tweeted support for his son-in-law and poked fun at the entire process.

“Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump!” the president wrote.

Tuesday morning saw Capitol Hill teaming with Mr. Trump’s confidants, as a spokesman for Mr. Manfort reported that he also spoke with the Senate Intelligence committee, but revealed no further details.

The Senate Judiciary Committee seeks to hear from both Mr. Manafort and Mr. Trump Jr. and on Monday night issued a subpoena seeking Mr. Manfort’s public testimony this week.