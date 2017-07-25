NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled the state of New Jersey can’t be sued for the actions of some of its employees in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

An ongoing lawsuit by some residents and businesses in the town next to the bridge argues the state should be held liable for the politically motivated traffic jams in September 2013.

In a ruling last week, the judge wrote the state can’t be held liable for the actions of its employees.

Three people, including Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, have pleaded guilty or been convicted. The lane closings were in retaliation for the mayor of Fort Lee deciding not to endorse Christie’s re-election.

Bridget Kelly, Bill Baroni and David Wildstein remain as defendants in the lawsuit.