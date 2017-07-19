If Stephen Strasburg misses any extended period of time with a forearm issue, the Washington Nationals are ready to take advantage of the trade deadline.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Nationals are “prepared to pursue” Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray, who is among the starters available on the market, if Strasburg is out long-term.

The full extent of Strasburg’s injury isn’t known. He left Sunday’s game after two innings as a precaution, but his command was off. Strasburg told reporters his rhythm since the All-Star break had been off.

Would Gray make sense for the Nationals? He’s having a good season with a 3.66 ERA and 1.176 ERA. He has a 1.7 WAR and is only 27. He’s under team control until 2020, which makes him a valuable asset.

The A’s, according to Morosi, have their eyes on Nationals prospects Victor Robles and Juan Soto. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo has been reluctant to include any of those players in trade talks, given their bright future. Robles is ranked the fifth best prospect in baseball.

There has been plenty of history between the A’s and the Nationals before, though, as Morosi pointed out.

The Nationals and the A’s have already made a trade this season, swapping Blake Treinen and prospects for relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson on July 16.

There are other teams interested in trading for Gray, primarily the New York Yankees.