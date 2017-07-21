The Senate Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena late Monday demanding former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort testify publicly about his activities with foreign governments.

Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, a Republican, and ranking Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein said they were fed up with delays and restrictions Mr. Manafort was trying to impose on their investigation, so they will compel him to appear.

“Mr. Manafort, through his attorney, said that he would be willing to provide only a single transcribed interview to Congress, which would not be available to the Judiciary Committee members or staff,” the two senators said. “While the Judiciary Committee was willing to cooperate on equal terms with any other committee to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request, ultimately that was not possible.”

He’s now slated to appear Wednesday.

The committee is looking into whether he followed laws dealing with Americans who lobby or work on behalf of foreign governments in policymaking. The committee also said it wants to hear from Mr. Manafort about Russia’s attempts to influence the election last year.

Mr. Manafort, who was campaign manager for Mr. Trump last summer before being ousted, belatedly registered as a foreign agent last month.

His defenders have said his work on behalf of Ukraine ended before he took a role in the Trump campaign.