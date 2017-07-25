CHICAGO (AP) - A new U.S. court filing in an international bribery case against a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch with ties to President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager suggests for the first time that some bribe money was earmarked for Americans.

Late Monday’s filing in Chicago is prosecutors’ response to Dmitry Firtash’s motion to dismiss. He’s accused of conspiring to pay at least $18 million in bribes to mine titanium in India. Firtash denies the allegations.

Before becoming Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort pursued business deals with Firtash. Manafort isn’t accused of wrongdoing.

Firtash argued the U.S. role in the alleged scheme is incidental and so there’s no justification for prosecuting him in the U.S. But Monday’s filing says there’s evidence individuals in the U.S. itself were designated to receive bribe money. It doesn’t elaborate.