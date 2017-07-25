Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that the Senate will take up health care reform in pieces if their repeal efforts fail.

“If the clean repeal doesn’t pass, and if the Senate leadership plan doesn’t pass, then I think we begin the process of voting on variations of smaller ideas and seeing what we can come to an agreement on,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on CNN.

He said that he was convinced to move ahead with the Republican’s health care bill because of the promise of a simple repeal amendment.

“I’ve been assured the first amendment to the bill will be clean repeal of Obamacare. That’s what I advocate for so I’m going to vote to go to the bill because that will be the first amendment, which will be a clean repeal,” he said.

Mr. Paul did say that President Trump’s involvement has been helpful in getting closer toward a repeal vote.

“I think if we’re talking about the ultimate goal being repealing Obamacare which the president favors, I think it is helpful, and I think his interactions with bringing various senators to the White House I think it has been constructive,” the senator added.