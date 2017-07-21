Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson is committed to staying on the job, his spokeswoman said Tuesday on a nationally syndicated radio show.

“Secretary Tillerson is committed to staying at the State Department,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Rumors have been swirling around Mr. Tillerson’s commitment to staying after several of his appointments have been held up or rejected by the White House including Mr. Tillerson’s choice of Elliott Abrams as his deputy. Mr. Abrams was rejected because of his past criticism of President Trump.

The frustration culminated into an outburst with the head of the president’s personnel office over the conflict with appointments. Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser, called Mr. Tillerson’s behavior “unprofessional.”