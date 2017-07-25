Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Tuesday rejected the notion that his tiny and diverse country — home to both Sunni and Shia Muslim populations as well as Christians — is jammed in the middle of a growing Middle East power struggle between the Sunni Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Shia-dominated Iran.

“We are not stuck,” Mr. Hariri said, while expressing distaste for the idea that Tehran is expanding its regional influence through a so-called “Shia Crescent” of militias across otherwise-Sunni-dominated territory between Iran and Lebanon — where the Iran-backed Hezbollah is based and has a firm political foothold.

Speaking with a small group of reporters at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown, Mr. Hariri also criticized the push by some U.S. lawmakers to craft new sanctions against Hezbollah. New sanctions, he said, could inflict unwarranted damage on Lebanon’s economy, when what is actually needed is more effective enforcement of existing sanctions.

The 47-year-old prime minister offered his views just hours after meeting with President Trump, who suggested he’ll proceed with significant American aid to help Lebanon cope with more than a million Syrian refugees — despite the administration’s push for big budget cuts to State Department and USAID funding.

While the unified front that Mr. Trump and Mr. Hariri presented — they vowed broadly to work together in the fight against terrorism — was significant, it was Mr. Hariri’s comments later on Tuesday about big-picture Saudi-Iran friction and Lebanon’s posture toward it that may be more impactful in the long run.

Despite several regional proxy wars playing out between the two — including Syria, which surrounds Lebanon to the north and east — Mr. Hariri flatly pushed back against the notion that the Middle East as a whole is fraught by Sunni-Shia divisions.

“I think it’s the biggest lie,” said Mr. Hariri, himself a Sunni Muslim with a history of business ties to Saudi Arabia. “At the end of the day, it’s not about Shia or Sunni, it’s about politics,” he said.

Lebanon, he said, stands today on its own, making its own decisions regardless of what may be the meddlesome desires of Riyadh, Tehran or even the United States. “The days of anybody telling us ‘You have to do this or that’ is not acceptable,” he said.

“We don’t want to be a part of any regional alliance. If Iran is thinking of a policy in the region, we will not accept it.”

But it’s Iran’s history of meddling in Lebanon — and particularly the role being played by Hezbollah — that’s likely to be a sticking point for the Trump administration as it decides whether to proceed with assistance that, during the Obama years, found Beirut among the top six recipients of U.S. military aid worldwide. Hezbollah’s political influence in Lebanon is felt most in the nation’s chaotic parliament. While Mr. Hariri’s Future Movement party holds the most seats, Hezbollah is among the top four of Lebanon’s nearly two dozen parties.

The catch is that the U.S. government has listed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization since 1997 — a factor that adds dramatic complexity to Washington’s policy toward Beirut.

Debate has long been heated over how and whether the U.S. should be providing security-related support to a nation whose parliament includes a serious party bloc representing a terrorist organization. The issue appeared vexing for Mr. Trump on Tuesday. During a joint press conference with Mr. Hariri, the president said, “Lebanon is on the front lines in the fight against ISIS, al Qaeda and Hezbollah.”

The comment seemed odd to some observers, who noted the parliamentary seats held by Hezbollah in Beirut.

Mr. Hariri acknowledged during his comments later that Hezbollah is an “issue.” But what’s important for Washington, he said, is that “Lebanon remains stable [and] Lebanon does not get affected by the conflict in Syria.”

Mr. Hariri said he was confident after Tuesday’s meeting with Mr. Trump. “He understands that Lebanon must be helped.”