METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have placed injury-plagued linebacker Dannell Ellerbe on injured reserve in a move that appears to forecast the end of the club’s relationship with the veteran defender.

Ellerbe initially was set to open training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his move to injured reserve means he won’t play for the Saints this season. The NFL Network has reported Ellerbe is expected to be released once his foot injury heals so he may sign with another club.

Ellerbe missed more than half of the Saints‘ games the past two seasons combined, and the Saints have added several linebackers this offseason.

Still, Ellerbe was productive when healthy. Last season, he made 44 tackles with four sacks in nine games.

New Orleans on Tuesday also signed two more defensive players: linebacker Mike Mauti and defensive back Dejaun Butler.

Saints training camp opens Thursday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL