NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Aaron Hernandez’s home is back on the market after an agreement to sell it for $1.3 million fell through.

The Boston Herald (http://bit.ly/2tFPYMp ) reports that a lawyer for the late New England Patriots player told a probate judge on Monday that Hernandez’s estate has also been bolstered by the discovery of a 401(k) plan valued at about $167,000 and another account totaling $50,000. No beneficiary for either was named.

Hernandez bought the 7,100-square-foot home in North Attleborough in 2012.

Hernandez’s estate is facing several wrongful death suits and the assets could be used to pay damages in those cases.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd when he hanged himself in prison in April days after his acquittal in a double slaying.