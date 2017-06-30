Recently promoted White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that if President Trump wants to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions, he will.

“I know that he is certainly frustrated and disappointed in the attorney general for recusing himself. But as we’ve said, I think that’s a decision that if the president wants to make, he certainly will,” Mrs. Sanders said on Fox News when asked if the president has considered firing Mr. Sessions.

“[Mr. Trump is] continuing to move forward and focus on other things, but that frustration certainly hasn’t gone away,” Mrs. Sanders said.

The White House press secretary also pushed back on the idea that any staffer or aide from the Trump campaign would face similar conflicts of interest if they were to replace Mr. Sessions as attorney general.

“I think that every member of campaign as well as the president has been very clear that there was no inappropriate action and certainly no collusion of any kind. I think anybody that came on from the campaign shouldn’t have any conflict given that fact,” she said.

But Mrs. Sanders said she hasn’t been part of any conversations about a replacement, yet.

“Right now, Attorney General Sessions is the attorney general, and I haven’t been part of conversations discussing potential replacements,” she said.

Mr. Sessions has faced increasing criticism from Mr. Trump in a series of tweets over the past two days in which he referred to the attorney general as “beleaguered” and “weak.”