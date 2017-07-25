The Senate voted Tuesday to begin debate on a health care bill, acceding to President Trump’s demands and opening the door to Republican plans to repeal Obamacare on a partisan basis after a series of false starts.

GOP leaders swept aside opposition from every Democrat and two Republicans in a gripping, 50-to-50 vote to take up a House bill that passed in May. Vice President Mike Pence broke the stalemate from the chair, allowing the chamber to proceed to a free-wheeling debate.

The vote was steeped in drama. Senators sat in their chairs instead of roaming in and out, and Democrats who silently refused to vote during the initial roll call either looked glum or glared at Republicans.

Protesters in the gallery shouted, “Kill the Bill! Don’t kill us!” and their cries could still be heard once they were shooed into the hallway.

Ultimately, Sen. John McCain of Arizona made a triumphant return to the Senate after his shocking cancer diagnosis and gave the thumbs up Republican leaders needed to get them over the top.

Democrats then delivered their “no” votes, one by one.

The procedural victory paves the way for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to begin presenting options to repealing — and potentially replacing — the Affordable Care Act after seven years of Republican protests against President Obama’s signature domestic achievement, which extended coverage to millions but is ailing from rising prices and dwindling choices.

Mr. McConnell rallied Republicans to get on the bill after their victories in November gave them the chance to reshape health care to their liking.

“With a surprise election comes great opportunities,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski — seated next to one another — rejected the motion to start debate, saying they didn’t like the proposals being offered or weren’t sure which route to repeal might gain top billing.

Yet a trio of other GOP moderates — Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Rob Portman of Ohio — gave critical momentum for the push by announcing their support for the motion shortly before the vote.

It is still unclear, however, if Republicans can rally around a fast-track budget bill that scraps the 2010 law while avoiding a Democratic filibuster, after a series of options failed to gather enough support from the GOP’s 52-seat majority in recent weeks.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, said leaders plan to kick off debate with a 2015 plan that would gut the law within two years, buying time for a sweeping replacement. Mr. Obama vetoed an identical bill, but Mr. Trump would sign it.

The other leading option is a replacement bill that is still in flux and struggled to gain support in recent weeks.

Leaders floated a third option Tuesday — passing a “skinny repeal” that only scraps Obamacare’s core mandates on individuals and employers and its tax on medical device sales if they cannot rally around a broader plan.

The plan is a last-ditch option to open up conference negotiations with the House. Yet scrapping the rule requiring Americans to hold insurance or pay a tax would likely sow uncertainty in the insurance markets, since plans would still have to cover people with preexisting conditions without the prod to get healthy people into the risk pool.

Mr. Trump is losing patience with Republicans, however. He said Tuesday he is waiting, “pen in hand,” for a repeal bill.

“The American people have waited long enough,” he tweeted. “There has been enough talk and no action for seven years. Now is the time for action!”