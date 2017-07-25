BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts two Democratic U.S. Senators are ripping Republicans for moving forward with an effort to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged her Republican colleagues on Twitter to step away from the repeal effort, saying they could decide either to stick with their political party or “prove we’re better than this” by siding with the people they represent.

Sen. Edward Markey said each of the health care bills proposed by Republicans would “devastate the health care sector, take a machete to Medicaid, and make the poorest in our country pay for tax breaks for the wealthiest.”

The Senate on Tuesday voted 51-50 - with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie - to start debating Republican legislation to tear down much of Obama’s health care law.