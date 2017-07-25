Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer has been traded to Orlando City for what could be a Major League Soccer-record $1.6 million.

Orlando traded $900,000 in guaranteed allocation money, plus more based on performance in the deal for Dwyer, who recently got his first call-up for the U.S. national team after becoming a citizen.

Dwyer was selected by Kansas City in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. He ranks second on the team with five goals this season, and he’s scored 57 goals over 128 games for his career.

He scored in his national team debut against Ghana this month. He also scored against Panama in the opening game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

MLS says the previous record was Orlando’s trade of Kevin Molino to Minnesota United for $650,000 in allocation money.