House Majority Whip Steve Scalise called into a Republican whip meeting Monday, Politico reported.

Mr. Scalise was nearly killed in a shooting at a baseball practice with Republican members of Congress on June 14. Mr. Scalise and others were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The Louisiana Republican called Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry during the meeting and joked about whether the Senate had passed health care yet. Member cheered when they heard Mr. Scalise on the phone.

Although he seemed in good spirits, the congressman is still recovering from his gunshot wounds and remains hospitalized.