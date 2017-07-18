Sen. Ted Cruz is refuting reports that he’s being considered by President Trump as a replacement for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who’s under fire increasingly by the president.

Mr. Cruz, Texas Republican, said the reports are “false” and that he considers Mr. Sessions a friend and a “strong conservative.”

“I was proud to vote to confirm Jeff and to vigorously defend his confirmation, and I’m deeply gratified that we have a principled conservative like a Jeff Sessions serving as attorney general,” Mr. Cruz said. “My focus is and will remain on fighting every day to defend 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate.”

Mr. Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Mr. Sessions, who angered the president in March by recusing himself from all matters related to the Russia investigation.

The president’s anger again bubbled into public view again Tuesday, as he called out Mr. Sessions for failing to investigate Hillary Clinton.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Mr. Trump said. “Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!”

Mr. McCabe’s wife, who ran for a state office in Virginia, received several hundred thousand dollars from political action committees controlled by Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close friend and ally of the Clintons.

He Trump also blasted Mr. Sessions for failing to investigate Ukrainian efforts to “sabotage” the Trump campaign and “boost” the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.

“So where is the investigation A.G.,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

On Monday, the president referred to Mr. Sessions in a tweet as “beleaguered.”

Privately, Mr. Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Mr. Sessions. That’s according to three people who have recently spoken to the president and demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Mr. Trump often talks about making staff changes without following through, so those who have spoken with the president cautioned that a change may not be imminent or happen at all.

— This article is based in part on wire-service reports.