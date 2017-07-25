SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The Latest on the deaths of 10 people whose bodies were found in a broiling tractor-trailer in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas (all times local):

2 p.m.

Court records show that a long-haul truck driver charged in the death of 10 immigrants found inside his sweltering tractor-trailer had been cited repeatedly for violating federal motor carrier safety regulations in Iowa dating back to 1995.

At least two of the tickets were for logging more hours than allowed.

James Matthew Bradley Jr.’s most recent infraction came in April 2013. He was ticketed for violating a rule that bars truckers from driving longer than 14 hours without a break. The citation shows that he was driving for Pyle Transportation. He was fined $127.50.

The records show Bradley also received tickets for violations of federal safety rules following stops or inspections in 2011, 2010 and 1995. They included a “maximum hours of service violation” for driving too much without rest in 2010.

___

12:15 a.m.

A long-haul truck driver charged in the deaths of 10 immigrants found inside his sweltering tractor-trailer called his fiancee Sunday from a jail more than 1,000 miles from home and briefly described the gruesome events.

Darnisha Rose says James Matthew Bradley Jr., who she called a generous person, claimed he had no idea how so many people came to be crammed inside his trailer in the Texas heat.

The 60-year-old Bradley, a diabetic whose criminal history includes a conviction in a felony domestic violence case, told Rose that he’d stopped his truck at a San Antonio Walmart and went inside to use the bathroom. He claimed that when he returned to his truck, he noticed the trailer rocking back and forth.

He said he’d heard nothing before that.

___

12:02 a.m.

Mexico’s foreign ministry says 25 of the migrants found inside a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Texas Walmart were Mexican.

In a statement Monday night, the ministry says that based on interviews by Mexican consulate personnel and contact with local authorities, “we can say that of the 10 people who lost their lives … four were of Mexican nationality.”

The statement also says that of the 29 people hospitalized, 21 are Mexican.

Also Monday, the man charged with driving the rig appeared in federal court in San Antonio.

James Matthew Bradley Jr. faces charges of illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death. The judge explained to Bradley that he could face the death penalty, if convicted.

In the federal complaint, Bradley told authorities he didn’t realize anyone was inside the 18-wheeler.