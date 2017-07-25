President Trump applauded Tuesday the Senate vote to open debate on a health care bill, but bemoaned the fact that not a single Democrat supported the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“This was a big step,” Mr. Trump said in the Rose Garden at a joint press conference with the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Mr. Trump said that with the Senate vote “now we move on to truly great health care for the american people.”

He called Obamacare a “disaster” and said it was a shame that no Democratic senator cast a yes vote. The motion passed in a 50-50 vote with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote.

“We passed it without one democratic vote. ti’s a shame but that’s the way it is,” said Mr. Trump. “I want to congratulate American people because we are going to give you great heath care.”