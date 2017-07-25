President Trump on Tuesday welcomed Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri to the White House for talks expected to be dominated by the civil war in Syria and the fight against radical Islamic terrorism.

Mr. Trump greeted Mr. Hariri at the West Wing portico, where they shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. They both smiled broadly for the assembled press and photographers form both countries.

Lebanon has been a key U.S. ally in the region and Mr. Hariri likely will seek more support for the fight against the Islamic State and the crisis from more than 2 million refugees it took from neighboring Syria.

The White House said the two leaders will touch upon “issues of mutual concern, including the fight against terrorism, the economy, and refugees.”

They are scheduled to hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at 3 p.m.