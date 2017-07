Former Washington Nationals and current Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos left Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after taking a bat to the head — leading him to need six staples.

The incident occurred in the fifth inning and Ramos immediately left the game.

Scary scene in Tampa as Wilson Ramos took a bat off his head in the 5th. pic.twitter.com/iCXyslSkCl — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 25, 2017

In speaking to reporters after the game, Wilson said he was fine.

.@RaysBaseball catcher Wilson Ramos gives an update on his status after he left Monday’s game with a head laceration. #RaysUppic.twitter.com/26oliPi9Fb — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 25, 2017

Ramos will miss Tuesday’s game while he recovers. He played for the Nationals for seven seasons, from 2010-2016.