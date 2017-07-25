LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has been named the Mountain West Conference preseason offensive player of the year, and Cowboys safety Andrew Wingard has been selected the league’s preseason defensive player of the year.

The Mountain West announced its preseason All-Conference Football Team and preseason player honors Tuesday in Las Vegas. Selections are based on voting by media members.

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson was the third Cowboy selected to the preseason All-Conference team.

The Cowboys were picked to finish third in the Mountain Division, behind Boise State and Colorado State.

San Diego State was selected to win the West Division.