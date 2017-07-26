AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas state troopers say they arrested 15 people who blocked traffic near the state Capitol in protest of efforts to end deportation protections for young immigrants.

Wednesday’s demonstration came as Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatens to sue unless the Trump administration phases out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival Program.

The program gives hundreds of thousands of young people brought into the country as children protection from deportation and a work permit.

Protesters sat in the middle of an intersection near the Capitol before being placed under arrest. The Texas Department of Public Safety said all were charged with misdemeanors and taken to the Travis County Jail.