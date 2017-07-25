LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Fellows from 18 African countries are set to visit Lewiston and meet with Somali immigrants.

The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2eM4v2l ) that 25 recipients of the Mandela Washington Fellowships for Young African Leaders are scheduled to culminate six weeks in Maine with the Wednesday visit.

The fellowship program is part of the Young African Leaders Initiative launched by former President Barack Obama.

The Immigrant Resource Center of Maine’s representative Fatima Hussein says that local Somali immigrants will discuss arriving in the central Maine community 17 years ago as a displaced people and building community.

The public is invited to a Wednesday evening reception at Lewiston Public Library.

The 25 individuals in the leadership and public management program work in fields such as wildlife conservation, climate change, mental health and water research.