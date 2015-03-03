The Arkansas bar association says it won’t permanently strip Hillary Clinton of her ability to practice law in the state, rejecting requests to punish her for risking national security with her secret email server, and misleading Congress.

In a letter this week, the office of professional conduct at the Arkansas Supreme Court said two staff lawyers had looked into the complaints against Mrs. Clinton and concluded “there does not appear to be a sufficient basis for a formal complaint.”

He suggested that because the Obama Justice Department didn’t pursue her, the state bar wouldn’t either.

“Though criminal charges are not required to pursue formal disciplinary proceedings, none were filed in this matter,” Michael E. Harmon, deputy director of the office, said in a letter Monday to Ty Clevenger, the lawyer who tried to force the issue.

Mr. Clevenger had said that Mrs. Clinton committed both perjury and destruction of evidence over her email setup as State Department secretary. She deleted emails that contained government records, and misled Congress about the process, Mr. Clevenger said.

Mrs. Clinton’s law license has already been suspended by Arkansas for failure to comply with continuing legal education requirements, but Mr. Clevenger said she could reactivate her license by updating her credentials.

He’s been asking courts across the country where Mrs. Clinton had been admitted to take action against her.

Mr. Clevenger said he plans to file an appeal.