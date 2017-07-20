The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee pushed two digital radio ads Tuesday targeting Republican Sens. Dean Heller and Jeff Flake on health care.

The DSCC placed the ads ahead of the late vote Tuesday to proceed with the debate on the health care bill. They will run on Pandora radio, an online station, in Nevada and Arizona, Mr. Heller and Mr. Flake’s respective states.

“Senators Heller and Flake are doing what they’ve always done: weighing their own political interests first – but their constituents are ready to hold them accountable in 2018,” David Bergstein, spokesman for the DSCC, said in a statement.

The ads target both Mr. Heller and Mr. Flake of being political opportunists who are trying to dismantle health care.

“Now instead of trying to save our healthcare — Heller’s trying to save his political career,” says the announcer in the Nevada-based ad.

The Arizona ad is similar with the narrator saying, “The Arizona Republic called Flake ‘a politician willing to trade sick people for votes.’”

No word on how much the ads cost or how for how long they will run.