President Donald Trump called out Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska on Wednesday for failing to support moving forward on the health care debate.

“Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad,” he tweeted.

Ms. Murkowski was joined by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in voting no on moving ahead with the bill. No Democrats supported moving to debate.

The Senate is set to resume debating the amendments Wednesday.