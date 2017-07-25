The White House announced Wednesday that President Trump is donating his second-quarter paycheck to the Department of Education.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders presented a check for $100,000 to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the daily White House press briefing.

“The president is committed to the nation’s students and to reforming education in America so every child, regardless of their ZIP code, has access to a great education,” Mrs. DeVos said.

She said the money would be used to hold a STEM camp at the Department of Education, referring to curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

“We want to encourage as many students as possible to pursue a career in STEM fields,” Mrs. DeVos said.

Mr. Trump donated his first quarterly paycheck to the National Park Service, which used the money at Antietam National Battlefield, the national park in Maryland that preserves the hallowed ground of the bloodiest day of the Civil War.

His first-quarter salary of $78,333 was matched by an anonymous donor who gave another $22,000, bringing the gift to $100,000, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said.

The donation went to restoring a historic house on the battlefield.