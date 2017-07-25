President Trump has made middle-class tax relief the top priority for his tax reform proposal that is currently being fine-tuned in Congress, the White House said Wednesday.

“Right now, we are focused on the three big priorities of the tax reform: a simple [and] fairer tax code, middle class relief and creating jobs. That’s where we are right now,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Asked if Mr. Trump thought the wealthy needed a tax cut, she said that was not the president’s focus.

“The president is looking at prioritizing middle-class tax relief. He’s made no secret about that,” she said. “That is one of the biggest priorities of the three things he’s focused on.”

Mr. Trump promised during the campaign to slash taxes across the board to relieve the tax burden on middle-class families and to spur economic growth and job creation.