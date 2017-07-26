Authorities announced Wednesday that they recovered massive drug bundles fired across the U.S.-Mexico border fence by what officials described as “some sort of catapult.”

Local residents on Monday phoned 911 to say they saw bundles being launched over the fence near Douglas, Arizona. A police officer responding to the scene found a massive 140-pound bundle of marijuana that had broken apart after landing on the U.S. side.

Authorities looked but couldn’t find any other bundles.

Catapults are just one of the methods drug smugglers use to try to get their loads across the border. One local sheriff reported recovering drugs that appeared to have been fired by a T-shirt cannon. Ultralight aircraft and UAVs have also been used to smuggle loads over the boundary in Arizona.

Douglas, in Arizona’s southeastern corner, is no stranger to odd smuggling methods.

Border Patrol agents patrolling near Douglas in February found a catapult attached to fence on the Mexican side of the border. The device used the border fence as an anchor to fire loads into the U.S. That incident netted 47 pounds of marijuana.

The border fence in Douglas stands 18 feet high and runs for about six miles of the border.

President Trump is pushing to build more border wall, and current plans call for it to reach as high as 30 feet into the air. It’s also supposed to be resistant to climbing, and supposed to be able to withstand attempts to breach it for up to four hours.

The House is slated to take a vote Thursday that would approve $1.6 billion to fund the first round of construction, which would erect new fencing in two locations in Texas and replace old fencing in San Diego.