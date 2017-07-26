PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania are announcing the results of a long-running corruption probe into the city halls of Allentown and Reading, a day after a lawyer for the mayor of Allentown confirmed his client is facing charges.

Jack McMahon told The Associated Press that Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is named in an indictment.

The criminal case culminates an investigation that began in 2013 and led to charges against a slew of lower-ranking city officials and contractors in a pay-to-play scandal.

The investigation became public in 2015 when FBI agents raided both city halls as well as the homes of Pawlowski and former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer, both Democrats.

Pawlowski has consistently denied misusing his office.

It appears more charges are upcoming. Federal prosecutors plan a Wednesday news conference to announce charges “in matters concerning Lehigh and Berks Counties.”

Allentown is in Lehigh County. Reading is in Berks.