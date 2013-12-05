Properly authenticating taxpayer information is a “major concern” and presents the greatest risk currently facing the Internal Revenue Service, a top treasury department investigator said Wednesday.

The IRS has made progress on security issues and auditors have not found any instances where the agency’s systems themselves have been breached, said J. Russell George, Treasury’s inspector general for tax administration.

“That said, it is imperative that taxpayers have complete trust in the integrity or security of their information which they provide to the Internal Revenue Service, and to that end there is still a major concern about the ability of the IRS to authenticate who it is that they’re dealing with as it relates to tax information,” Mr. George said.

Mr. George said the IRS has learned through “trial and error” that on electronic authentication, they need to be doing more than simply checking someone’s name, date, and social security number.

“The bottom line is the more that the IRS does, great, but again, the bad guys are still very aggressive and it’s an international problem,” he said.

Mr. George’s testimony to a Senate appropriations subcommittee came after the IRS announced earlier in the week a major drop in taxpayer-related identity theft.

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said they put new protections in place for the 2016 filing season that also led to fewer false returns and fewer fraudulent refunds issued.

He said the number of people who reported identity fraud in 2016 declined by 46 percent from the previous year.

“We were delighted and somewhat amazed to see that number of victims dropped another almost 50 percent this past filing season, so that the overall decline in victims over the two years has been reduced by about two-thirds,” Mr. Koskinen said, appearing alongside Mr. George.

But Mr. Koskinen also said that the agency has recently lost more than 5,500 revenue officers, revenue agents, and criminal investigators in recent years, potentially hampering their ability to pursue new leads.

President Trump’s 2018 budget proposal calls for close to $11 billion in funding for the IRS, which is $250 million, or 2 percent, less than the current levels.