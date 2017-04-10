Rep. Jim Himes expressed mild confidence Wednesday in Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, after his testimony to House members.

“I’m not going to weigh-in on whether everything he said was absolutely accurate. I will say the way in which he did it was a refreshing change from the way some White House officials, including the guy at the top, have treated this investigation,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Kushner testified to both the House and Senate intelligence committees earlier in the week on his meetings with Russian officials during the presidential campaign. Mr. Kushner, married to Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, was an adviser to the campaign overseeing Mr. Trump’s digital outreach.

“Conclusions are going to have to wait until we do a lot more spadework of the committee,” Mr. Himes said. “[Mr. Kushner] again spoke to Congress with great clarity yesterday. Whether he told the truth is only something that can be verified through more work.”

Mr. Kushner came under scrutiny due to leaving these meetings off his security clearance form, which his attorney has characterized as an oversight.