RICHMOND — Four Redskins are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp, including tight end Jordan Reed.

Along with Reed, safety DeAngelo Hall, linebacker Houston Bates and wide receiver Kendal Thompson will not be participating in the team’s opening sessions Thursday.

That Reed is on the list is a surprise. He did not attend optional offseason workouts, but did attend mandatory minicamp and looked his usual self.

A Redskins spokesman said that Reed has pain and soreness in his big toe and is undergoing further evaluation before cleared to play to avoid any long term issues.

Hall and Bates, who are both recovering from ACL surgeries, were expected to be on the list. Thompson also missed time during offseason workouts because he was nursing an injury.

Coach Jay Gruden said earlier Wednesday, before the roster moves were submitted to the NFL, that it was likely there would be others along with Hall and Bates. Rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau and safety Montae Nicholson both avoided the PUP list though they will be limited in practices as they continue recovering from a torn pectoral muscle and surgery to repair a torn labrum, respectively.

Players on the training camp PUP list can still attend meetings and receive treatment. Unlike the regular season PUP list, players can be taken off and begin practicing at any time.

Reed and Co. could come off as soon as Friday. The longer the Redskins are without their star tight end, the more worry will grow.