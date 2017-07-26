President Trump has a new friend.

A 9-year-old boy named Dylan offered to be the president’s friends in letter in which questioned why people dislike Mr. Trump.

“I don’t now why people don’t like you. You seme nice can we be friends?” the boy wrote in the letter.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read the letter Wednesday at the daily press briefing, saying she wanted to remind everyone of the “forgotten men, women and children that we’re here to serve and that the president is fighting for.”

“My name is Dylan but every body calls me Pickle,” Dylan wrote the president in a letter dated June 1, 2017.

“I like you so much,” he wrote, noting that he had a President Trump-themed birthday party.

“How old are you? How big is the White House? How much money do you have?” he asked.

Mrs. Sanders said that she hoped Dylan was watching the press conference on TV ” because the president wanted me to personally tell you hello.”

“Dylan, thanks for writing to the president,” she said. “And if you’re ever in Washington, D.C., I hope you’ll stop by and let us show you around the White House.”