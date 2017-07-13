Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized her colleagues for positioning their vote on health care in terms of an electoral prospects.

“I am in an position where I’m not looking for a re-election until 2022. And quite honestly, I don’t think it’s wise to be operating on a daily basis thinking about what a statement, or a response that causes you to be fearful of your electoral prospects,” Ms. Murkowski, Alaska Republican, told MSNBC.

Ms. Murkowski was one of two Republicans, the other being Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who voted against the measure to proceed to debate on the Republican health care bill.

“We’re here to govern, we’re here to legislate, to represent people that sent us here. And so every day shouldn’t be about campaigning. Every day shouldn’t be about winning elections. How about doing a little governing around here?” she said.

The Republicans did get the votes to proceed to a debate, but the vote on their existing repeal bill did not pass. They will continue the debate Wednesday.