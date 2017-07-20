Sen. Mike Lee said Wednesday that the closer Republicans get to a full repeal, the closer he will be to supporting the legislation.

“I felt like last night’s amendment that we voted on, that I voted against, did too much to increase the size of Washington and not enough to bring down the cost of health care,” Mr. Lee, Utah Republican, said on Fox News.

“The key to getting me to yes is getting as close as possible to a full repeal of Obamacare,” Mr. Lee said. “We promised that if given control of the House and the Senate and the White House, Republicans would pass something at least that aggressive.”

Mr. Lee acknowledged that a full repeal, or something close to it, would be difficult, but said it’s a promise Republicans need to keep.

“It’s unknowable what can’t pass until we take that vote,” he said.

The Senate continues the health care debate Wednesday with the ongoing amendment process after the vote on the existing bill failed the day before.