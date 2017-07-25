Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday told his colleagues in the chamber that he’s open to hearing amendments to the health care bill from both sides of the political aisle.

“We’ll work through an open amendment process. We know that people in both parties have health care ideas they’d like to offer. If you’ve got one, bring it to the floor,” Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said on the Senate floor.

Mr. McConnell acknowledged the difficulty of the health care repeal-and-replace process, but said he is determined to get a bill to President Trump’s desk.

“Ultimately, we want to get legislation to finally end the failed Obamacare status quo through Congress and to the president’s desk for his signature,” he said. “This certainly won’t be easy, hardly anything in this process has been.”

Senators are slated to take up the amendment process on Wednesday, a day after the vote to proceed on debating the bill.