CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is expressing surprise at how few gun cases that her office prosecutes result in convictions.

Foxx on Tuesday told the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2vYOtW6 ) her office is working with law enforcement officials to collect better intelligence and build stronger cases against gun offenders.

The issue of gun crimes has been often raised by Chicago police. She said officials from her office will meet with Chicago police on a monthly basis to share data.

Foxx says about 80 percent of those charged with gun crimes in 2016 pleaded guilty, with the remainder of the cases going to trial. Only about 30 percent of the defendants whose cases were decided by a judge in a bench trial were convicted. Juries convicted about 42 percent of the gun crime suspects brought before them.

She called the numbers “embarrassing.”

