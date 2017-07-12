Sen. Richard Shelby said Wednesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions shouldn’t be “brutalized” by President Trump.

“He’s being brutalized when he shouldn’t be and doesn’t deserve it,” Mr. Shelby, Alabama Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Shelby said that he’s told Mr. Sessions to “hang in there” and that Mr. Trump needs to realized Mr. Sessions is not his “personal lawyer.”

“I told him to hang in there. He will, I hope. He’s not the president’s personal lawyer,” Mr. Shelby said. “I think the president needs to realize that.”

Mr. Shelby also said he believed Mr. Sessions did the right thing in recusing himself, saying his friend knows the law and what’s required of him.

“I think he did the right thing,” he said. “He’s a man with a lot of friends and lot of respect.”

Mr. Shelby refused to answer how he would vote, or what would happen, if Mr. Sessions stepped down or was fired.

Mr. Trump continued lashing out at Mr. Sessions on Twitter criticizing him for not replacing acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe when reports surfaced that Mr. McCabe’s wife received a campaign donation from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

…big dollars ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN on his way into the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting that Mr. Trump’s continued tweets about Mr. Sessions were “weak.”

“I think anybody who is strong would use the power they have and be confident in their decision. So strong people say, ‘I’ve decided this man or woman can’t serve me well and I’m going to act accordingly and take the consequence,’ ” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican said. “To me, weakness is when you play around the edges, and you don’t use the power you have.”

The attorney general is reportedly at the White House Wednesday morning for routine meetings.