The Senate rejected a “clean” Obamacare repeal bill Wednesday, walking back a core campaign promise as Republicans barreled through a free-wheeling debate on the Democrats’ 2010 overhaul without a clear path to killing it.

Every Democrat and seven Republicans voted against the plan, a redux of a 2015 bid to repeal the Affordable Care Act’s most onerous mandates and zap its taxpayer-funded benefits after two years, buying time for conservative replacement bills. It would also defund Planned Parenthood for one year as punishment for its abortion practice.

President Obama vetoed the bill the last time around, though President Trump was ready to sign it.

Six of the Republican senators who voted “no” during the 45-55 vote supported the effort about 18 months ago, enraging conservatives who say the plan should have been a slam dunk for Republicans who ran on repeal and won in November.

Sens. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, rejected the bill both times.

Yet Republican dissenters said phasing out Obamacare’s benefits without a clear replacement would be too risky.

The effort was the latest step in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s push to land a repeal bill that can attract 50 votes from his narrow majority, as he leverages fast-track budget rules to avoid a Democratic filibuster.

“This certainly won’t be easy — hardly anything in this process has been,” Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said. “But we know that moving beyond the failures of Obamacare is the right thing to do.”

Mr. Trump and GOP leaders secured a political victory on Tuesday by convincing all but two Senate Republicans to vote to begin debate, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the 50-50 tie. The vote allowed leaders to launch a weeklong showdown over various repeal options.

Yet their first try — a health care overhaul that GOP leaders had drafted and redrafted for weeks — was defeated hours later, with nine Republicans voting “no,” meaning more of them balked at the replacement effort than clean repeal.

As primary ideas falter, momentum is building for a “skinny repeal” bill that would scrap Obamacare’s mandate forcing individuals to hold insurance, a rule requiring large employers to provide coverage and a tax on medical device sales.

That plan would likely be offered later this week, after a lengthy “vote-a-rama” on amendments that will largely serve as political messaging vehicles.

The idea is to pass some form of repeal so that senators can try and smooth out differences with House lawmakers, who acted in May, on a broader plan during conference negotiations.

“What you’re really voting on is to try and keep the discussions alive with the House and Senate. It’s not the policy itself,” Sen. Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer pleaded with GOP holdouts to avoid any measure — even a dramatically scaled-down one — that prolongs the push to kill Obamacare.

“It’s a ruse to get to full repeal,” the New York Democrat said.

The repeal plan that died Wednesday would have immediately repealed the individual and employer mandates and then repealed Obamacare’s subsidies for private insurance and expansion of Medicaid coverage in 2020.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the plan would knock 32 million people off the insurance rolls a decade from now, unless Congress produced a suitable replacement.

The Senate Republicans who backed it in 2015 but rejected it Wednesday were Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Dean Heller of Nevada, John McCain of Arizona, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rob Portman of Ohio.

Analysts said the measure would sow uncertainty in the markets, since plans would be required to accept sicker customers without the mandate designed to prod healthier people into the marketplace. Plans would likely increase their premiums or quit the market to protect against financial losses.

Mr. Trump demanded a simultaneous replacement with any Obamacare repeal plan earlier this year, though shifted off that position in recent weeks.