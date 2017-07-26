House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was released from the hospital Tuesday in “good spirits,” according to a press release from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

“Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago. Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation,” reads the statement in part.

Mr. Scalise was readmitted to the hospital earlier this month for an infection and was listed as in “serious condition.”

He is recovering from gun shot wounds after a shooter opened fire on a baseball field in June. Mr. Scalise and some of his colleagues were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.