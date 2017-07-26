PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on the corruption charges of the mayor of Allentown and the former mayor of Reading (all times local):

5:00 p.m.

The mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city says he’s done nothing wrong after federal prosecutors charged him with accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for political favors.

Allentown Mayor Edwin Pawlowski said at a press conference Wednesday that the bribery and fraud charges against him are flatly untrue.

Federal officials have charged Pawlowski, as well as the former mayor of Reading, Pennsylvania, with accepting bribes in exchange for political favors. Prosecutors say the pair sold their offices to the highest bidders.

A lawyer for the three-term Allentown mayor called the federal indictment “extraordinarily weak.” He says Pawlowski doesn’t intend to resign and that he will seek re-election amid the charges.

12:15 .m.

The mayor of Allentown and the former mayor of Reading have been indicted on federal corruption charges.

Indictments made public Wednesday accuse Allentown Mayor Edwin Pawlowski and former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer of shaking down businesses and individuals for campaign contributions in alleged pay-to-play schemes.

The charges against them include bribery and fraud.

Pawlowski said Tuesday he has no plan to resign while fighting the charges.

The federal investigation of the two city governments began in 2013 and previously led to charges against a slew of lower-ranking city officials and contractors.

It became public in 2015 when FBI agents raided both city halls as well as the homes of Pawlowski and Spencer, both Democrats.

No attorney was listed in court documents for Spencer.

