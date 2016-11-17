Rep. Tim Ryan said Wednesday that the Democrats’ new slogan is a good first step, but isn’t aspirational.

“I’m not a real slogan person, but I think it’s a good first step because it’s an agreement among Democrats that we need to talk about the economy, and I think that’s a good sign,” Mr. Ryan, Ohio Democrat, said on MSNBC.

“I’d like to see it be a little more aspiration instead of just transactional in terms of tax credits, the kinds of pieces that were just in there. I think we need a little more of an aspirational message,” he said.

Mr. Ryan named Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Linda Sanchez of California among those young Democrats trying to take up leadership roles within the party in terms of messaging.

“I’m clearly trying to play my role in terms of leadership in the party,” Mr. Ryan said.

The congressman said his party needs to step up and take responsibility when President Trump doesn’t follow through on his campaign promises, which he said could heal the divides among them.

“At the end of the day, in 18 months and 3½ years, they’re going to judge him on what he’s done,” Mr. Ryan said. “We’ve got to step in as Democrats and say look we’re the party of new solutions in the new economy, and that can help heal the rift in the party.”