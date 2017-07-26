NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

The team did not announce terms of the deal Wednesday, two days before the Titans report for training camp.

The Titans traded for Kelly last August, swapping wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham to the Eagles for the lineman. The 6-foot-8, 321-pound Kelly played 16 games for Tennessee, including six starts as an extra tight end. When left tackle Taylor Lewan was ejected early for contacting an official against Green Bay, Kelly replaced him in a 47-25 win.

Kelly provides depth behind Pro Bowler Lewan and All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin.

Originally a fifth-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2012 out of Purdue, Kelly has started 21 of his 46 games.

___

