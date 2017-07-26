President Trump on Wednesday hosted at the White House a group from the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation, telling them that they were the future leaders of the nation.

“As I look out at the audience, I see the next generation of American leaders,” he told the roughly 200 young people from throughout the country who were gathered at the South portico of the White House.

“While you come from all corners of our great landscape,” Mr. Trump said, “you are all united by your devotion, total devotion, to out great American flag, our freedom and the principles that bind us together as one people and one nation.”

He commended the American Legion for teaching young people the importance of patriotism and loyalty to the country.

At the end of the event, a reporter called out a question to the president about his newly announced ban on transgender people in the military, but Mr. Trump did not respond.

“She’s very rude,” he told the boys and girls.

The event concluded with the youth groups singing patriotic songs, including the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”